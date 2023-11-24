Friday's game between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-3) and the Air Force Falcons (3-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Hawaii coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 24.

The Falcons came out on top in their last outing 83-61 against Army on Friday.

Air Force vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 66, Air Force 62

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons' -45 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball).

In conference action, Air Force averaged more points (64.7 per game) than it did overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

The Falcons averaged 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.9 on the road.

At home, Air Force gave up 65.7 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 63.5.

