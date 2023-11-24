Our computer model predicts the Boise State Broncos will beat the Air Force Falcons on Friday, November 24 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Albertsons Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Boise State 29, Air Force 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Boise State vs. Air Force? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 31.2% chance to win.

The Falcons have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of the Falcons' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average over/under for Air Force games this year is 4.1 less points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Broncos are 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

Boise State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Out of 10 Broncos games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 10.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Boise State contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 32.5 25.8 33.4 16.8 31.7 33.3 Air Force 28.4 17.1 38.2 19.2 26.3 16.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.