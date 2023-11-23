The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.

Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.

Last year, the Aggies recorded only 4.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).

Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Nittany Lions scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Penn State had a 17-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M was worse when playing at home last season, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Aggies surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than in away games (67).

When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (68.4).

In 2022-23, the Nittany Lions conceded six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).

Beyond the arc, Penn State knocked down fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (40%) as well.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule