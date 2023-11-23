The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Colorado State Rams (5-0), who have won five straight as well. The Bluejays are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which begins at 4:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The over/under is set at 153.5 in the matchup.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -8.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State has played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

Colorado State has a 157.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 4.1 more points than this game's point total.

Colorado State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Colorado State has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Rams have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +325 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colorado State has a 23.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 2 40% 91.2 179 62.6 132.4 149.9 Colorado State 3 60% 87.8 179 69.8 132.4 148.9

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The Rams average 25.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (62.6).

Colorado State has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Colorado State 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

Colorado State vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Colorado State 13-2 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

