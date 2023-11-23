Colorado State vs. Creighton November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (5-0) play the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Trey Alexander: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Baylor Scheierman: 19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Creighton Players to Watch
Colorado State vs. Creighton Stat Comparison
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|11th
|91.2
|Points Scored
|87.8
|28th
|54th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|172nd
|22nd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|29.2
|316th
|164th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|4.2
|362nd
|1st
|13.6
|3pt Made
|9.4
|52nd
|17th
|19
|Assists
|22.8
|3rd
|52nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|94th
