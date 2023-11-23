Thursday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Creighton Bluejays (5-0) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a 81-75 win for Creighton, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Colorado State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 81, Colorado State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-5.6)

Creighton (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 155.7

Both Creighton and Colorado State are 4-1-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bluejays and the Rams are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

Colorado State averages 29.2 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball), compared to the 29.6 of its opponents.

Colorado State makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball) while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc (14th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6 per game at 30.9%.

Colorado State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.6 per game (94th in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (83rd in college basketball).

