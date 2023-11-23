Two streaking squads meet when the Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won five in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-8.5) 153.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-8.5) 154.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Colorado State has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Creighton has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bluejays' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Based on its moneyline odds, Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.