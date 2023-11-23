A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, victors in five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams' 55.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.0 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Colorado State is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 362nd.
  • The Rams average 25.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (62.6).
  • Colorado State is 5-0 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado State put up more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (63.3) last season.
  • The Rams allowed more points at home (73 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
  • Colorado State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northern Colorado W 83-64 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/17/2023 UMKC W 84-61 Moby Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College W 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Creighton - T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado - Moby Arena
12/2/2023 Washington - MGM Grand Garden Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.