A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, victors in five in a row.

Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams' 55.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.0 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Colorado State is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 362nd.

The Rams average 25.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (62.6).

Colorado State is 5-0 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State put up more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (63.3) last season.

The Rams allowed more points at home (73 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

Colorado State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule