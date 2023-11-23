How to Watch Colorado State vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, victors in five in a row.
Colorado State vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams' 55.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.0 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Colorado State is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 362nd.
- The Rams average 25.2 more points per game (87.8) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (62.6).
- Colorado State is 5-0 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State put up more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (63.3) last season.
- The Rams allowed more points at home (73 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
- Colorado State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|W 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|W 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|W 86-74
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Creighton
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
