The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 52.4% from the field this season, 19 percentage points higher than the 33.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.4% from the field.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at third.

The Wildcats average 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).

Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (37.6%).

Michigan State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.6% from the field.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.

The Spartans' 74 points per game are 11 more points than the 63 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Michigan State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did on the road (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, allowing 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.

At home, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.

The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center 11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

