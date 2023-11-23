49ers vs. Seahawks: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
Bookmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) the edge when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC West foes at Lumen Field. San Francisco is favored by a touchdown. The contest's over/under is listed at 43.5.
As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they prepare for this matchup against the 49ers.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-7)
|43.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|49ers (-7)
|42.5
|-295
|+240
San Francisco vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: NBC
49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- San Francisco has posted a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- Four of San Francisco's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- Seattle has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.
- This year, four of Seattle's 10 games have gone over the point total.
