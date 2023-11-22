A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Kevin Durant (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) host Stephen Curry (fifth, 30.7) and the Golden State Warriors (7-8).

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

The Suns score 117.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.5 the Warriors allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.5 points, it is 7-3.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Golden State has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank third.

The Warriors put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (113.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (114.9).

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Golden State is 5-1.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have played better at home this season, averaging 118.9 points per game, compared to 115.7 per game away from home.

Phoenix is giving up 115.1 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing on the road (114.6).

In home games, the Suns are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are away from home (13.1). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Warriors are putting up fewer points at home (110.0 per game) than on the road (118.3). And they are allowing more at home (115.1) than on the road (111.7).

The Warriors average 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (26.9) than on the road (28.0).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Out Back Yuta Watanabe Questionable Quadricep

Warriors Injuries