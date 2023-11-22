On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Orlando Magic (4-3) face the Denver Nuggets (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 55.2% of his shots from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest while averaging 3.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner averages 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Cole Anthony posts 19 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Paolo Banchero posts 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Nuggets vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Nuggets 108.6 Points Avg. 116 105.4 Points Allowed Avg. 106 45.5% Field Goal % 50.7% 31.9% Three Point % 36.5%

