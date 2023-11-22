Northern Colorado vs. Radford November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (3-3) will play the Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Colorado vs. Radford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 15.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 13.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Langston Reynolds: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford Players to Watch
- Thomas: 15.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wisne: 13.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Abercrombie: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reynolds: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Colorado vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|174th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|249th
|194th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|164th
|88th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|150th
|112th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|207th
|139th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|203rd
|263rd
|11.4
|Assists
|10.3
|317th
|217th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.7
|275th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.