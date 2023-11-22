The Northern Colorado Bears (3-2) play the Radford Highlanders (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Colorado vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.

In games Northern Colorado shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Bears are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 150th.

The Bears record 76.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.3 the Highlanders give up.

Northern Colorado is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado scored 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged in away games (70.4).

The Bears allowed 72.6 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Northern Colorado performed worse at home last year, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.5 per game with a 36.3% percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule