Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Thinking about a bet on MacKinnon in the Avalanche-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 21:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

MacKinnon has a goal in six games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In nine of 17 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +32 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 3 22 Points 3 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 3

