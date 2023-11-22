Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Porter put up 14 points and 11 rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 107-103 win versus the Pistons.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-169)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.0 points per contest last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Magic gave up 42.0 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Magic gave up 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Magic conceded 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 34 12 3 0 3 0 0 1/15/2023 28 16 4 0 4 1 1

