Should you wager on Fredrik Olofsson to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.