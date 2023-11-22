When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Devon Toews find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:57 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 23:43 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 27:53 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:06 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

