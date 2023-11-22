Wednesday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (4-0) and the Colorado State Rams (4-0) clashing at T-Mobile Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for Boston College according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Colorado State vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Colorado State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-0.3)

Boston College (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Colorado State Performance Insights

At 72.5 points scored per game and 71.4 points allowed last year, Colorado State was 157th in the country on offense and 221st on defense.

On the glass, the Rams were 333rd in the country in rebounds (28.4 per game) last year. They were 130th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).

Colorado State was 12th-best in the country in assists (16.5 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Rams were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last season. They were 62nd in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

Defensively, Colorado State was 20th-worst in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.9 last year. It was 330th in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.5%.

Last year, the Rams took 61.5% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.2% of the Rams' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.

