How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Boston College Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 1:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rams had a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- Colorado State had a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Rams finished 333rd.
- Last year, the Rams averaged only 2.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Eagles gave up (70.2).
- When Colorado State scored more than 70.2 points last season, it went 10-6.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
- The Rams ceded 73 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wright State
|W 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|W 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|W 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
