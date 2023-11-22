The Colorado State Rams (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Boston College Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 1:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

Last season, the Rams had a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

Colorado State had a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Rams finished 333rd.

Last year, the Rams averaged only 2.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Eagles gave up (70.2).

When Colorado State scored more than 70.2 points last season, it went 10-6.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.

The Rams ceded 73 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, making 9.1 threes per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule