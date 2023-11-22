The Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Braun produced 15 points and six rebounds in a 107-103 win versus the Pistons.

Now let's dig into Braun's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic conceded 114 points per game last season, 15th in the NBA.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last year, the Magic were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Christian Braun vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 19 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/15/2023 10 4 4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.