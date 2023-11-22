Avalanche vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 22
Entering a game against the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1), the Colorado Avalanche (11-6) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Ball Arena.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Pius Suter
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (64 total, 3.8 per game).
- It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11.
Canucks Season Insights
- With 78 goals (4.1 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
- Vancouver concedes only 2.4 goals per game (46 total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Their +32 goal differential is the best in the league.
Avalanche vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-165)
|Canucks (+140)
|6.5
