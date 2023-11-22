The Air Force Falcons (4-2) are heavily favored (-12.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the VMI Keydets (1-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. The contest airs on MW Network. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Air Force vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -12.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Air Force contest has gone over 137.5 points.

The average total in Air Force's games this season is 131.2, 6.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

This season, Air Force has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Falcons have played as a favorite of -800 or more once this season and won that game.

Air Force has a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Air Force vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 1 20% 68.0 143.2 63.2 139.8 132.5 VMI 4 100% 75.2 143.2 76.6 139.8 150.0

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The Falcons average 8.6 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Keydets allow (76.6).

Air Force vs. VMI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0 VMI 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

Air Force vs. VMI Home/Away Splits

Air Force VMI 3-1 Home Record 1-0 1-1 Away Record 0-2 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 0-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-1-0 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.0 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.