The VMI Keydets (1-1) face the Air Force Falcons (1-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. This matchup will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Air Force vs. VMI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. VMI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
86th 67.1 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
358th 27.1 Rebounds 32.4 134th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 9.7 12th
35th 15.3 Assists 11.4 307th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.2 217th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.