Wednesday's game at Clune Arena has the Air Force Falcons (4-2) matching up with the VMI Keydets (1-4) at 5:00 PM ET on November 22. Our computer prediction projects a 75-68 victory for Air Force, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Air Force vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Air Force vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 75, VMI 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-6.2)

Air Force (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Air Force's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while VMI's is 2-2-0. A total of two out of the Falcons' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Keydets' games have gone over.

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons have a +29 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 68 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball and are giving up 63.2 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.

Air Force is 286th in college basketball at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.7 its opponents average.

Air Force hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Falcons average 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (164th in college basketball), and allow 88.6 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball).

Air Force and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Falcons commit 11.3 per game (140th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (291st in college basketball play).

