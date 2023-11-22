Air Force vs. VMI: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Air Force Falcons (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. VMI matchup.
Air Force vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|VMI Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-14.5)
|137.5
|-1600
|+850
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-13.5)
|137.5
|-1250
|+710
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force vs. VMI Betting Trends
- Air Force has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Falcons games have hit the over.
- VMI has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, games featuring the Keydets have gone over the point total twice.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Air Force is 99th in the country. It is way below that, 194th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.