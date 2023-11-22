The Air Force Falcons (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. VMI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Air Force Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Keydets' opponents have knocked down.

Air Force is 4-1 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Falcons are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 69th.

The 68.0 points per game the Falcons record are 8.6 fewer points than the Keydets give up (76.6).

Air Force is 2-0 when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force scored 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 62.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

At home, the Falcons gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (68.8).

Looking at three-pointers, Air Force performed better in home games last year, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule