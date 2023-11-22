How to Watch Air Force vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Air Force Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Keydets' opponents have knocked down.
- Air Force is 4-1 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 69th.
- The 68.0 points per game the Falcons record are 8.6 fewer points than the Keydets give up (76.6).
- Air Force is 2-0 when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Air Force scored 69.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 62.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Falcons gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (68.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, Air Force performed better in home games last year, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 76-58
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|W 80-71
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|W 58-56
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
