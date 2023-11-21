Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Weld County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 21
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.