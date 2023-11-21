The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) face the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Of Northern Colorado's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 19 times.

Northern Colorado's outings last season had an average of 151.1 points, 8.6 more than this game's over/under.

Northern Colorado put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Colorado won nine of the 14 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (64.3%).

The Bears played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Northern Colorado has an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 19 65.5% 73.6 143.9 77.5 150.5 148.8 Chicago State 12 52.2% 70.3 143.9 73 150.5 140.4

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears scored just 0.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Cougars allowed (73).

Northern Colorado had a 6-8 record against the spread and a 7-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 12-17-0 0-1 19-10-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 8-8 11-12-0

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Colorado Chicago State 6-7 Home Record 8-0 3-12 Away Record 3-20 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

