The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) face the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Information

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
133rd 73.6 Points Scored 70.3 205th
344th 77.5 Points Allowed 73.0 264th
266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th
313th 11.3 Assists 12.2 249th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

