Tuesday's contest features the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) and the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Chicago State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 70, Northern Colorado 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-1.9)

Chicago State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

Northern Colorado was 133rd in the nation in points scored (73.6 per game) last season and 15th-worst in points allowed (77.5).

At 30.2 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds conceded, the Bears were 266th and 257th in the country, respectively, last season.

Northern Colorado was 313th in the nation in assists (11.3 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Bears were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last season. They were 87th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Last season, Northern Colorado was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 120th in defensive 3-point percentage (33%).

Last season, the Bears took 59.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 40.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.9% of the Bears' buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.1% were 3-pointers.

