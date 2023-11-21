Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Chicago State Cougars (1-4) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Colorado Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Colorado (-5.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Northern Colorado (-4.5)
|140.5
|-215
|+176
Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Colorado went 12-17-0 ATS last season.
- Bears games went over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.
- Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread last year.
- The Cougars and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 23 times last season.
