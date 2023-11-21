The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) hit the court against the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.

Northern Colorado went 8-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Bears were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars ranked 163rd.

Last year, the Bears averaged just 0.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Cougars allowed (73).

Northern Colorado went 7-8 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Northern Colorado performed better when playing at home last year, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Bears ceded 72.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.3 when playing on the road.

Northern Colorado made 8.3 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.5, 36.3%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule