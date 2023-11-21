The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) hit the court against the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
  • Northern Colorado went 8-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars ranked 163rd.
  • Last year, the Bears averaged just 0.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Cougars allowed (73).
  • Northern Colorado went 7-8 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Northern Colorado performed better when playing at home last year, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bears ceded 72.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.3 when playing on the road.
  • Northern Colorado made 8.3 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.5, 36.3%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Northern New Mexico W 81-60 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Colorado State L 83-64 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/18/2023 @ New Mexico State L 76-71 Pan American Center
11/21/2023 Chicago State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

