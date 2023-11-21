Two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature an MWC team, including the matchup between the Long Beach State Beach and the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Long Beach State Beach at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at Nevada Wolf Pack 9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 NSN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!