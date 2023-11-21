Tuesday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) against the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 80-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 21.

The game has no line set.

Colorado vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Colorado vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 80, Florida State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-5.4)

Colorado (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.4

Colorado Performance Insights

Last season, Colorado was 212th in the country on offense (69.9 points scored per game) and 86th defensively (67.1 points conceded).

With 33.4 rebounds per game and 30.7 rebounds allowed, the Buffaloes were 79th and 148th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 13.0 assists per game last year, Colorado was 179th in the nation.

Last year, the Buffaloes were 274th in the country in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Colorado gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 77th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Buffaloes took 65.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 34.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.4% of the Buffaloes' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.6% were 3-pointers.

