The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Stats Insights

Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Seminoles' opponents hit.

Colorado went 11-1 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball, the Buffaloes finished 79th.

Last year, the Buffaloes averaged 6.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Seminoles gave up (76.2).

When Colorado totaled more than 76.2 points last season, it went 8-0.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado fared better in home games last year, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in away games.

Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last season, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 on the road.

Colorado averaged 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule