The injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 from Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers are coming off of a 121-99 win against the Nets in their last game on Sunday. Joel Embiid totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers.

The Cavaliers enter this game following a 121-109 win against the Nuggets on Sunday. Darius Garland scored a team-best 26 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Out Rib 19.0 4.0 0.7 Nicolas Batum SF Questionable Personal 2.7 2.3 1.7

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 19.7 3.3 5.0 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0 Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Hamstring 35.0 6.5 5.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

