On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Samuel Girard going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

  • Girard has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Girard has zero points on the power play.
  • Girard averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

