Nikola Jokic is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons square off at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ALT2

BSDET and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Jokic has put up 26.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 13 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (9.5).

Jokic has made 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 17.5-point prop bet set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +120) 6.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 22.3 points Cade Cunningham has scored per game this season is 1.8 more than his prop total set for Monday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Cunningham has made 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.