The Denver Nuggets (9-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-12) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers in their most recent outing on Sunday. In the losing effort, Michael Porter Jr. paced the Nuggets with 21 points.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Ankle), Killian Hayes: Questionable (Shoulder)

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ALT2

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 223.5

