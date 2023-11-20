The Denver Nuggets (9-4) visit the Detroit Pistons (2-12) after losing four straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023

BSDET and ALT2

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Nuggets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 8.5)

Pistons (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-7.9)

Nuggets (-7.9) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Pistons have a 6-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-8-0 mark from the Nuggets.

Denver (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than Detroit (4-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (80%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 30.8% of the time this season (four out of 13). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (nine out of 14).

The Nuggets have a .692 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-4) this season, higher than the .154 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 113.7 points per game on offense, the Nuggets are 12th in the NBA. Defensively, they give up 108.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

This year, Denver is grabbing 44.2 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 29.2 dimes per game, the Nuggets are third-best in the league in the category.

Denver ranks fourth-best in the NBA with 12.3 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fourth-worst in the league with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest.

With 11.5 threes per game, the Nuggets rank 20th in the NBA. They have a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 18th in the league.

