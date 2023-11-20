Monday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) and the North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Northern Colorado coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Bears took care of business in their most recent game 82-70 against Omaha on Friday.

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 68, North Dakota State 67

Northern Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears' -74 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (139th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Northern Colorado tallied fewer points per game (55.6) than its overall average (60.7).

The Bears posted 66.2 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 56.3 points per contest.

Northern Colorado gave up 63.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 63.2.

