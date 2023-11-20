The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers, Jokic totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-106)

Over 30.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league defensively last season, allowing 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 44.7 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons allowed 25.8 per game last year, ranking them 18th in the league.

Conceding 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Pistons were ninth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 34 30 10 9 0 1 1 11/22/2022 37 31 9 10 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.