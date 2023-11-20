Will Jack Johnson find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:41 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:09 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.