The Richmond Spiders (2-1) and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Buffaloes Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last year.

The Buffaloes covered the spread 14 times in 35 games last season.

Richmond covered less often than Colorado last year, tallying an ATS record of 11-19-0, compared to the 14-16-0 mark of the Buffaloes.

Colorado vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 68.9 138.8 67.8 134.9 136.7 Colorado 69.9 138.8 67.1 134.9 138.6

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes' 69.9 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Colorado went 10-3 against the spread and 11-5 overall.

Colorado vs. Richmond Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 11-19-0 14-16-0 Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0

Colorado vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Colorado 12-4 Home Record 13-5 1-11 Away Record 2-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

