Colorado vs. Richmond: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Richmond Spiders (2-1) and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Colorado vs. Richmond Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffaloes Betting Records & Stats
- Colorado's games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last year.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread 14 times in 35 games last season.
- Richmond covered less often than Colorado last year, tallying an ATS record of 11-19-0, compared to the 14-16-0 mark of the Buffaloes.
Colorado vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Richmond
|68.9
|138.8
|67.8
|134.9
|136.7
|Colorado
|69.9
|138.8
|67.1
|134.9
|138.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Colorado Insights & Trends
- The Buffaloes' 69.9 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Colorado went 10-3 against the spread and 11-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Colorado vs. Richmond Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Richmond
|11-19-0
|14-16-0
|Colorado
|14-16-0
|13-17-0
Colorado vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Richmond
|Colorado
|12-4
|Home Record
|13-5
|1-11
|Away Record
|2-9
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|2-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.3
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.