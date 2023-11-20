Monday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) versus the Richmond Spiders (2-1) at Ocean Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-71 in favor of Colorado, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Colorado vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Colorado vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Richmond 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-10.5)

Colorado (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Colorado Performance Insights

With 69.9 points per game on offense, Colorado was 212th in the country last season. On defense, it gave up 67.1 points per contest, which ranked 86th in college basketball.

The Buffaloes pulled down 33.4 rebounds per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Colorado ranked 179th in the nation with 13 dimes per contest.

The Buffaloes committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.7 turnovers per contest (119th-ranked).

With 6.5 three-pointers per game, the Buffaloes were 274th in the country. They sported a 32.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 283rd in college basketball.

Last year Colorado ceded 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.1% (77th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Colorado last season, 65.4% of them were two-pointers (74.4% of the team's made baskets) and 34.6% were three-pointers (25.6%).

