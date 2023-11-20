The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.

Colorado had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spiders ranked 258th.

Last year, the Buffaloes put up 69.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.

When Colorado put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-5.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado posted 71.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.

The Buffaloes ceded 63.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado fared better at home last season, draining 6.3 threes per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule