How to Watch Colorado vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- Colorado had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spiders ranked 258th.
- Last year, the Buffaloes put up 69.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.
- When Colorado put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-5.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado posted 71.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
- The Buffaloes ceded 63.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.5).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado fared better at home last season, draining 6.3 threes per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Towson
|W 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 95-63
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.