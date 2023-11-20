Having taken three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Avalanche vs Predators Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche's 61 total goals (3.8 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 16 4 20 24 10 15 - Mikko Rantanen 16 11 12 23 6 9 48.4% Nathan MacKinnon 16 6 14 20 19 8 45.9% Valeri Nichushkin 16 6 7 13 8 5 100% Devon Toews 16 2 8 10 7 12 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 16th in the league.

The Predators have 48 goals this season (three per game), 25th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players