Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gordon totaled 11 points, five assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 121-109 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Gordon's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Over 6.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 44.7 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons were 18th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.8 per game.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.0 makes per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 29 15 8 1 0 0 0 11/22/2022 29 17 7 1 1 1 1

