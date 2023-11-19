The Denver Nuggets (9-3) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 216.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 12 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 216.5 points.

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 221.1, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has won nine, or 75%, of the 12 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Denver has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 58.3% 114.1 224.4 107 218.2 224.1 Cavaliers 7 58.3% 110.3 224.4 111.2 218.2 221.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-3-0) than it has in road tilts (1-4-0).

The Nuggets score just 2.9 more points per game (114.1) than the Cavaliers allow (111.2).

Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-7 5-6 3-9 Cavaliers 4-8 2-1 6-6

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Nuggets Cavaliers 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 107 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 3-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-4 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

